Daiso operates more than 5,500 stores across the globe. Credit: Nandaro/common.wikipedia.org.

Japan-based retailer Daiso has announced plans to open a new store in Nevada on 24 June 2023 to expand its US presence.

Located at Whitney Ranch Shopping Centre in Henderson, the 5,000ft² store is the retailer’s fifth in Nevada.

The new location is anchored by neighbouring tenant Ross and will offer products from stationery, kitchenware, cosmetics and home goods.

The Daiso store at Whitney Ranch Shopping Centre will open from 10AM to 9PM from Monday to Saturday and from 10AM to 8PM on Sunday.

To celebrate the opening, Daiso will offer a free goodie bag to the first 100 customers who make a minimum purchase of $30 on 24 and 25 June.

Daiso US chief development officer John Clarke said: “Expanding in Nevada is just the next step in our growth strategy. We currently operate 98 units in seven states, with more states opening in 2024.

“Nevada based Daiso customers have shown us through our online business and social media their desire for us to have more stores in the state. That certainly influenced our timing of expanding within Nevada early in our growth strategy.”

The new store announcement comes a month after the retailer opened a new store at Montecito Crossing in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Daiso, which entered the US market in 2005, has its US headquarters in La Mirada, California.

The new store marks the retailer’s 99th location in North America.

Globally, the retailer operates a network of more than 5,500 stores, 3,300 of which are in Japan.

Daiso also partnered with Apparel Group India and Lals International to open a new store in Mumbai in December 2023.

It plans to open more than 50 stores in India over the next five years.