A trade-in event hosted by Dick’s and SidelineSwap. Credit: Dick’s Sporting Goods / PRNewswire.

US-based sports retailer Dick’s Sporting Goods and online marketplace SidelineSwap have agreed to expand their trade-in events partnership this year.

After successfully hosting 60 trade-in events last year, the partners will offer a series of 200 trade-in events in 19 states during the first half of the year.

The trade-in events will be held at Dick’s stores in Pennsylvania, California, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia, Georgia and Tennessee.

These events will enable Dick’s customers to exchange their used sports gear for Dick’s gift cards, which they can redeem to use on their next purchase.

Customers can trade their used gear at the stores after it has been evaluated by SidelineSwap’s buying experts.

They can also donate all or a portion of their trade-in value to select local sports organisations.

Dick’s Sporting Goods chief sustainability and communication officer Peter Land said: “With the start of the spring sports season approaching, this is a great time for families to take stock of what they have and what they need.

“SidelineSwap is a terrific partner that’s supportive of our efforts to make an impact in the re-commerce space.”

Founded in 2015, SidelineSwap is one of the largest online marketplaces for sporting goods.

As part of its wider global resale movement, the company has already helped millions of customers trade in and resell their used gear.

SidelineSwap CEO Brendan Candon said: “Last year’s trade-in events with Dick’s clearly showed that Dick’s athletes loved the convenience of trade-in events and enjoyed being able to easily turn their used sports & outdoors gear into credit to spend at Dick’s.”

Dick’s Sporting Goods currently has more than 850 stores across its Dick’s Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, Public Lands, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale banners.