Discount Tire’s new headquarters will be housed in an office building with over 300,000ft2 in size. Credit: Andry_S from Pixabay.

US-based tire retailer Discount Tire has purchased 35 acres of land in Phoenix, Arizona to develop its new corporate headquarters.

Situated near Loop 101 and State Route 51, the land was bought at a recent public auction organised by Arizona State Land Department.

The department plans to use the proceeds from the auction to invest in the Permanent Land Endowment Trust Fund to help K-12 education across Arizona.

Discount Tire chairman Michael Zuieback said: “Our commitment is to create the best, most positive experience for our People.

“We are pleased to acquire this property in Phoenix and begin work on an innovative, sustainable workspace that honors and strengthens the culture on which our company was founded.

“Together with the support of our partners at the City of Phoenix, Arizona Commerce Authority, and Governor Ducey’s office, we are grateful for the opportunity to make more dreams come true.”

Discount Tire’s proposed headquarters will be housed in an office building with over 300,000ft2 in size.

The firm intends to start developing the site in phases and plans to begin the construction for improving infrastructure in 12 months.

Once completed, the office campus will be able to accommodate over 1,100 employees.

Besides the corporate headquarters, the site will feature the offices of The Diane & Bruce Halle Foundation, which offers philanthropic resources to local communities in Arizona.

Arizona governor Doug Ducey said: “Discount Tire is one of Arizona’s greatest business success stories.

“From Bruce Halle’s first stores in Phoenix more than 50 years ago to growing to be the nation’s premier tires and wheels retailer, Discount Tire has always done business while giving so much back to Arizona and our communities.”