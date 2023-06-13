eBay connects millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world. Credit: Oberon Copeland @veryinformed.com on Unsplash.

eBay’s German marketplace eBay.de has partnered with e-commerce technology provider Zoovu to improve its online shopping experience.

The e-commerce marketplace will leverage Zoovu’s artificial intelligence (AI) discovery and e-commerce experience platform.

The solution provides personalised recommendations and customised product advice to customers while increasing conversion rates.

Zoovu platform’s semantic data enrichment feature allows eBay.de to standardise and structure customer-specific context to product information from different sellers.

The marketplace will leverage intelligent product data to offer recommendations to customers through its digital shopping assistants.

In addition, eBay.de can use Zoovu’s platform to design shopping assistants and the interaction logic as required.

Customers can benefit from the personalised online shopping experience that shows and recommends products designed for their needs.

eBay.de category management consumer electronics Tina Endres said: “By leveraging the Zoovu platform for product discovery and e-commerce experiences, we aim to provide a unique and personalised shopping experience for our customers.

“Our goal is to simplify product research and support the decision-making process of our customers. By offering relevant product suggestions and tailored advice, we help them find the perfect product and enable a positive shopping experience.”

Endres added: “E-commerce is at a crucial turning point, where it is now relatively easy for retailers to set up an online store and process transactions. But for customers, finding the right product that meets their individual needs is often confusing and increasingly difficult.”

In February 2023, eBay acquired 3PM Shield, an AI-based company for online retail solutions.