Frasers Group owns several brands, including Sports Direct, House of Fraser, FLANNELS, GAME and Jack Wills.

UK-based retail company Frasers Group and SADA have signed new services engagement to develop a new data platform on Google Cloud.

SADA is a business and technology consultancy and Google Cloud partner.

The new strategic data platform will increase data visibility and reporting across all of Frasers Group’s retailers.

SADA expects the engagement to receive double their investment in the cloud for Frasers Group retailers.

Frasers Group CIO Simon Palmer said: “Frasers Group selected Google Cloud because we were facing a data challenge – we knew we needed to play catch up in the data space and that shifting to the cloud from an on-prem environment would be necessary.

“In order to fulfil our mission of becoming a global player, we needed a provider familiar with the ecosystem and capabilities to help us scale quickly and efficiently. We knew that SADA would fit the bill.”

SADA has already migrated Frasers Group’s first set of data to Google Cloud’s BigQuery.

The technology company will also offer a Cloud Advisory team to the retailer that will help in building and maintaining a self-service, value-driven data model.

According to SADA, the partnership will expand into infrastructure modernisation services to optimise their existing Standard Query Language.

The expansion will make Frasers Group’s data more accessible and scalable.

SADA president and CEO Tony Safoian said: “We know that as we support Frasers Group in harnessing the power of Google Cloud, they will further their position as leaders in the industry and propel their digital innovation in ways they never thought possible.”

