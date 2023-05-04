Holland & Barrett invests in personalised wellness with acquisition of start-up FitTech company Avie. Credit: Medienstürmer/Unsplash.

Prominent health and wellness retailer Holland & Barrett has announced its acquisition of start-up FitTech company Avie.

The acquisition aligns with the company’s effort to expand beyond retail and provide customised wellness solutions.

Charlie Leggate and Kit Logan co-founded Avie. The start-up is backed by investment firm Entrepreneur First, which utilises health and activity data and behavioural science to assist users in achieving their health and wellness objectives in a personalised, supportive and attainable manner.

Leggate and Logan will join Holland & Barretts Wellness Futures Team to integrate Avie’s technology into Holland & Barrett’s digital services and solutions as part of the deal.

Holland & Barrett chief business & science office Tamara Rajah said: “We’re delighted to welcome Charlie, Kit and Avie to Holland & Barrett.

“We want to become a trusted partner to help people achieve their health and wellness goals – and to do that we want to offer simple ways to test, track and improve your health, built on our 150 years’ experience in health and nutrition.”

Logan, aged 26, has developed numerous award-winning mobile apps since the age of 14 and his previous product work has been recognised by Apple’s 20 under 20, The Times, and The Evening Standard.

Logan said: “We’ve found a great home for our product at Holland & Barrett, a business with a real mission to make health and wellness a way of life for everyone, and we’re looking forward to working with the team to develop our thinking even further.”

Leggate, aged 28, previously worked as a strategy consultant and is an accomplished consumer tech founder. He was recently recognised as one of the Sports Industry’s NextGen 30 under 30.

Leggate said: “We take a fresh approach by combining years of recorded health and fitness data with the details of a user’s lifestyle to create an entirely personalised experience.”