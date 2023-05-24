Zellers brand to increase its store’s footprint in cities across Canada. Credit: Mariusz S. Cybulski/commons.wikipedia.org.

Canada-based retailer Hudson’s Bay has revealed plans to expand its network of discount brand Zellers nationwide.

The retailer will initially open a set of pop-up boutiques inside various Hudson’s Bay stores, the first of which is scheduled to open at Hudson’s Bay’s flagship Queen Street store next month.

Hudson’s Bay has plans to open at least 20 more pop-ups in August of this year.

The retailer will leverage these pop-up stores to observe customer response and find the best location for the Zellers store experience.

The announcement comes after Zellers launched its first e-commerce site earlier this year.

The brand caters to customers across lifestyle categories, including furniture and home decor, baby and kids toys and apparel, kitchen and bath, organisation and storage, pets and apparel basics.

Hudson’s Bay president Sophia Hwang-Judiesch said: “We have always said that we will listen to Canadians and they will tell us where to grow. With these pop-ups, our expansion strategy will be fuelled by the interest and feedback from our customers across the country.”

In a separate development, the holding company of Hudson’s Bay, Zellers, Saks Fifth Avenue and Saks Off Fifth raised $240m of additional liquidity.

HBC governor, executive chairman and CEO Richard Baker said: “As we diversify our consumer offerings, we are strongly positioned to expand on the retail experience customers have come to expect from Hudson’s Bay, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Off Fifth and now Zellers.”

The company will leverage the funding to strengthen its operational growth.