Nearly 1,500 US PetSmart stores are now available for same-day delivery via Instacart. Credit: Instacart/PRNewswire.

Grocery technology company Instacart has expanded its same-day delivery partnership with US-based pet superstores chain PetSmart.

The same-day delivery service will now be available in 1,500 PetSmart stores nationwide.

The expansion follows the successful launch of the partnership in more than 150 PetSmart stores in Canada.

Instacart chief business officer Chris Rogers said: “We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with PetSmart and offer pet parents across North America access to PetSmart’s unparalleled selection of pet essentials.

“From food and toys to grooming supplies, we’re excited to partner with PetSmart to deliver a seamless shopping experience for pet owners across America and make their lives easier and their pets happier with just a few clicks.”

PetSmart customers can order food, treats, toys and accessories from the Instacart App and website.

Through Instacart’s Big & Bulky fulfilment solution, customers can order large items such as dog crates, cat towers and aquariums through Instacart.

According to Instacart, orders will be delivered quickly, with the fastest delivery being within an hour.

PetSmart digital senior vice-president Cherise Ordlock said: “At PetSmart, we exceed pet parent needs and expectations by giving them more convenient options to shop with us.

“By expanding our Instacart partnership into the US, we are further enhancing our unrivalled shopping experience, providing even more convenience and accessibility to help pet parents quickly get products and solutions for pets of all species.”

In September 2022, Instacart launched a suite of modular technologies designed to enable retailers to unify their online and in-store shopping experiences.