James Avery Artisan Jewellery opens first store in Brenham. Credit: gina taylor/ Flickr (Creative Commons)

Family-owned jewellery retailer James Avery Artisan Jewellery has expanded its presence in Texas with the opening of first retail location in Brenham.

The new store is located at the Brenham Crossing shopping centre at 940 US Highway 290 E, Brenham, Texas 77833.

Designs of the store is inspired by the Brenham and Washington County and features the Bluebonnet Charm, Bluebonnet Ring and iconic Texas Landscape Charm.

The store offers Curbside Pickup or Buy Online, Pickup in Store options for orders made through its e-commerce channel JamesAvery.com.

Store manager Jackie Maddox said: “We are happy to welcome our customers to our new store in Brenham Crossing, and we can’t wait for them to shop some of our beloved designs.

“We are opening just in time to start shopping for Mother’s Day and will have dedicated displays full of gifts for Mom including designs to celebrate her family, her faith and much more.”

Based in Texas, James Avery is a vertically-integrated company specialising in finely crafted jewellery designs for men and women.

The multichannel retailer has more than 120 James Avery stores in four states.

In addition, the retailers also distributes products through JamesAvery.com as well as at 250 Dillard’s locations and through Dillards.com and at 38 Von Maur locations and VonMaur.com.