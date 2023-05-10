Kasada and Signifyd’s solution will help improve customers’ e-commerce experience and reduce instances of fraud. Credit: rupixen.com/Unspalsh. Credit: rupixen.com/Unspalsh.

Provider of solutions against advanced bot attacks Kasada has entered into a strategic partnership with fraud management firm Signifyd to protect consumers against various types of e-commerce fraud.

The two companies will work together to deliver a solution that will provide customers with an “impenetrable barrier” against any e-commerce fraud.

This solution will leverage Kasada’s anti-bot platform and Signifyd’s Commerce Protection Programme (CPP).

The anti-bot system will help stop automated online fraud before it takes place while the CPP will safeguard consumers from any other instances of abuse and fraud forms.

Kasada CEO and founder Sam Crowther said: “Many retailers and e-commerce organisations often face the challenge of balancing fraud prevention with a seamless customer experience. But they shouldn’t have to choose between the two.

“Automation, bots and AI are at the core of the online fraud problem, as they are used to take over accounts, generate fake ones, hoard products, test stolen cards and scrape websites and APIs.

“Failure to eliminate automated fraud leads to skewed analytics and significant downstream costs, making it impossible for retailers to accurately plan and effectively understand what’s working. For these reasons, automated attacks have a detrimental and material impact on overall profit margins.”

The process will require the companies to remove automated traffic that will allow customers to experience better conversion rates and improved site performance. It will also help companies gather crucial analytical insights from genuine traffic.

For retailers, this process means precise projections of customer purchases and infrastructure spending. It will also provide them with a way to run effective marketing campaigns and earn profits.

Signifyd global partnerships and channel sales vice-president Will Wyatt said: “As fraud rings continue to innovate, Signifyd and Kasada together are staying a step ahead of automated attacks on digital sites and defending against fraudulent orders fueled by bot-driven account takeovers and identity theft.”