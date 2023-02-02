Kroger delivery van. Credit: The Kroger Co / PRNewswire.

US-based retail company Kroger has opened a spoke facility in South Florida as part of its US delivery expansion efforts.

The 60,000ft² spoke facility will offer a selection of fresh items from both Kroger and other national brands to customers.

Kroger said the facility will work in partnership with the company’s fulfilment centre in Groveland, Florida.

The company will pick products at the Groveland facility and transport them in climate-controlled vehicles.

Colleagues at the two facilities will serve customers between Port St Lucie in the north to Homestead in the south, on both the east and west sides of I-95.

The expansion of Kroger’s delivery service is expected to create 90 jobs.

Customers in Jacksonville, Miami and Tampa can order fresh groceries through Kroger.com or the retailer’s mobile app.

Kroger vice-president and e-commerce head Bill Bennett said: “We are thrilled to connect more Floridians to the Kroger Delivery shopping experience, which brings thousands of digital coupons, valuable fuel points and the freshest products directly to customers’ doors.

“Whether they are using the Kroger app or browsing our weekly ad at Kroger.com, customers can enjoy fresh, high-quality, affordable groceries delivered by best-in-class uniformed drivers.”

Kroger’s expansion to new areas in South Florida, including Miami, is part of the company’s ongoing partnership with grocery technology provider Ocado Group.

The partnership started in 2018 and combines artificial intelligence, advanced robotics and automation.

It makes use of highly automated fulfilment centres, where more than 1,000 robots are moved around 3D grids by proprietary control systems.

In September last year, Kroger expanded its delivery service in Alabama by opening a spoke facility in Birmingham.

The facility covers around 50,000ft² and operates as an extension of the company’s regional fulfilment centre in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kroger also operates customer fulfilment centres in Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, Texas and other US states.