Lakritsroten opens in the new Marketplace in December. Credit: Fanny Stenberg, Codesign. Illustration Daniella Ricci Saccotell, Codesing.

Sweden-based retailer Lakritsroten has announced plans to open a new store at Stockholm Arlanda Airport (Swedavia).

Scheduled to open in December 2023, the store will be located at the new Marketplace of Terminal Five, which is currently undergoing a major upgrade.

Lakritsroten’s new store will offer more than 600 liquorice-related items from more than 70 different brands.

In addition, the store will deliver a modern shopping experience and service from trained liquorice experts.

Lakritsroten opened its first shop in Stockholm in 2007 and now offers a range of products, including liquorice classics, small-batch sweets and ingredients for cooking and baking.

It currently operates a network of 11 shops in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmö and Uppsala.

Lakritsroten chain owner Evanoff Group retail head Erik Dahlén said: “The set-up at Arlanda is Lakritsroten’s biggest investment to date and we are really looking forward to welcoming the millions of passengers at Arlanda to our magical world of liquorice.”

Swedavia will open the first part of the new Marketplace this autumn.

Lakritsroten will be part of the second phase of the Marketplace, which will open just in time for Christmas.

Swedavia chief commercial officer Charlotte Ljunggren said: “There has been an explicit demand for more Nordic, Swedish and local goods at the airport, ad a liquorice store has been on our wish list. Lakritsroten will provide a memorable experience for passengers that they will want to share with others and experience again.”