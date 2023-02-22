Mango’s flagship store at the Yorkdale Shopping Centre. Credit: Elaine Fancy / CNW Group / Mango Canada.

European fashion group Mango has officially launched its expansion plan in Canada by opening its first flagship store in Toronto.

Located in the Yorkdale Shopping Centre, the store has 5,000ft² of retail space offering all the latest women’s collections.

Mango has also revealed plans to open a further seven stores in Toronto by July this year.

The first three of these stores are due to be opened at the Eaton Centre, Square One and Scarborough Town Centre by April.

The company will open four more stores at Vaughan Mills, Markville, Upper Canada and Fairview between June and July.

These stores are part of an agreement Mango signed with Fox Group last year to expand in North America for ten years.

The partnership will be extended for another ten years if at least 20 Mango stores are opened in the next ten years.

Fox Group Mango CEO Dana Terner said: “We are thrilled to lunch Mango in Canada and to bring all the latest European trends and collections to the Canadian market.

“I am sure the Canadian woman will fall in love and adopt Mango’s fashion.

“The brand will provide an international shopping experience and connect the Canadian consumer to the world’s leading fashion trends.

“We foresee the opening of more stores throughout the country and expanding in the future.”

Founded in 1984, Mango operates in more than 115 markets and reported a turnover of €2.2bn ($2.4bn) in 2021.

The retailer entered Canada in 2005 and operates nearly 95 points of sale in department stores across the country, as well as a digital channel and other platforms.

It plans to expand its Canadian distribution network through stores in major shopping streets and shopping malls with points of sale in department stores.