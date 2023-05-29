Mango had 53 points of sale in the UK in fiscal 2022. Credit: MANGO.

Spanish clothing retailer Mango has revealed plans to expand its footprint in the UK with 13 new stores slated to open this year.

New stores will be located at major cities in the south and centre of the country including Bristol, London, Manchester or Leeds.

The retailer will also debut in cities including Brighton, where it will open a 470m2 store in the Churchill Square shopping centre.

According to Mango, the new stores will feature the Mediterranean-inspired New Med store concept.

Customers can find different spaces which features a combination of warm tones and neutral colours predominate with traditional, handmade, sustainable and natural materials

Mango expansion and franchising director Daniel López said: “The United Kingdom is one of the highest priority markets for Mango’s international growth. Our arrival this year in some cities where we were not present up to now and in some of the most important shopping centres in the country will consolidate the Mango brand and help us strengthen it internationally.”

The announcement for new stores came as Mango opened new store in Westfield Stratford City shopping centre in the UK.

The store comes with a sales area of ​​450m2, exclusively offering collection of Woman line.

Earlier this year, the retailer already opened points of sale in cities such as Solihull, Bristol and Leeds.

Mango is planning to open new points of sale in Milton Keynes, Glasgow or London in the second half of the year.

In the UK, the retailer operated network of 53 points of sale comprising of own stores, franchises and corners in department stores as of the end of fiscal 2022.

It also operates own online channel and other marketplaces.