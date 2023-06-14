Truffle Kings brings the best of Italian fine foods. Credit: Truffle Kings/Geofoods/CNW Group/Truffle Kings.

Canadian-Italian entrepreneur Marco Tallarico has launched Truffle Kings, a new online fine foods grocery store in Canada.

The new marketplace enables consumers and businesses to purchase a collection of olive oils, vinegars, truffle-infused foods and fresh truffles from five regions in Italy.

According to Truffle Kings, the truffle-infused products such as pearls, dust and crips are made by Geofoods from the Umbria region while the vinegars are from Malpighi, one of Italy’s oldest vinegar houses.

In addition, the olive oils from Marina Palusci and Fratelli Pugliese are said to be from Abruzzo and Calabria.

The online store also offers coffee subscriptions in partnership with Lavazza.

Truffle Kings’ truffles are currently available to reserve at trufflekings.co, with weekly subscriptions available.

Marco Tallarico said: “Truffle Kings aims to educate consumers on the true essence of Italian fine foods. The brand is a tribute to the long-established family companies that have played a significant role in shaping Italian culture for centuries.”

Marco Tallarico plans to expand its offerings by adding more brands and products in the coming months.

The Truffle Kings team will also expand the ways in which they support Italian heritage and fine foods in the near future.

In a statement, the company said that it is planning a live show focused on the brand’s products. It is also including an “entertaining educational component about authentic Italian food” in the latter half of 2023.