US-based supercentre chain Meijer has expanded its operation in the US by opening two new advanced supercentres in Northeast Ohio.

The new 159,000ft² stores are located at 2120 Niles Cortland Road SE in Warren and 4845 Burbank Road in Wooster.

The new stores stock more than 600 varieties of farm-fresh produce and 150 USDA-certified organic items.

They also have departments for deli and meat, pharmaceuticals, baby and pets, apparel and beauty care. Customers can also make their own bouquets and arrangements using more than 45 varieties of fresh cut flowers in the stores’ floral departments.

The Warren and Wooster supercentres feature digital shopping solutions, including Shop & Scan and discounts on surplus food through the Flashfood app.

In addition, the stores have expanded spaces to facilitate Meijer’s home delivery and pickup services.

Meijer’s store in Warren is part of the Eastwood Mall Complex and features an underground stormwater detention system that retains and filters water in the parking lot.

According to Meijer, this system enables the store to discharge clean stormwater and reduce its impact on retention ponds and city infrastructure.

The Wooster supercentre also has a specially designed hitching shed for customers with horses and buggies.

Meijer executive chairman Hank said: “Meijer is a family company committed to bringing value and convenience to local families while also serving as a strong community partner.

“We are honoured by the warm welcome in Ohio today and look forward to truly becoming part of the Warren and Wooster communities in the years to come.”

Meijer currently operates a network of 52 stores and distribution and manufacturing facilities in Ohio. It employs more than 11,000 team members across the state.