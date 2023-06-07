Metro Brands’ store in Connaught Place, New Delhi. Credit: Metro Brands Limited/PRNewswire.

India-based footwear retailer Metro Brands has expanded its network by opening its 756th store in the country’s capital, New Delhi.

Located on Connaught Place, the 2,200ft² store offers a diverse range of footwear and accessories from in-house brands such as Metro Shoes, Mochi, Walkway, Da Vinchi and J. Fontini.

The store also offers third-party and international brands such as Crocs, Fitflop, FILA, Skechers, Clarks, Puma and Adidas.

Metro Brands CEO Nissan Joseph said: “The inauguration of our 756th store in Connaught Place, New Delhi is a momentous occasion that stands as a remarkable testament to the overwhelming support and loyalty of our consumers over the past seven decades.

“We are thrilled to add another location to our iconic brand, Metro Shoes, in the vibrant and dynamic city of Delhi. Our commitment to quality and excellence has been unwavering, and we are proud to continue to redefine the Indian footwear market.

“We are excited to tap into the full potential of this cultural hub and provide our customers with an unforgettable shopping experience.”

The brand said that opening the new Connaught Place outlet strengthens its position as one of India’s leading premier footwear speciality retailers.

In February 2023, a report from CNBC TV18 revealed that Metro Brands had exited the lower value shoe range after the category continued to struggle post-pandemic.