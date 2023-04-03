Micromobility.com’s retail and e-commerce platform will offer a wide range of micromobility solutions for urban commuters. Credit: micromobility.com/businesswire.

The micromobility ecosystem, micromobility.com, has announced the introduction of its e-commerce platform and the launch of a chain of bricks-and-mortar stores.

The company’s expansion into retail will be marked by the opening of its first physical store in SoHo, New York City, which features a line-up of products from top industry leaders.

The move comes as part of the company’s strategy to leverage the growing micromobility market, expected to be valued at $186.2bn by the end of 2023.

The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2% witnessed by the sector has been attributed to the increasing adoption of electric vehicles and other eco-friendly transportation systems.

The new e-commerce platform plans to provide its customers with a streamlined shopping experience, allowing them to discover and purchase micromobility’s new products, accessories and services.

In addition, the e-commerce platform aims to provide customer care and support to physical stores and up to 25 operational warehouses located across the US and Europe.

The retail endeavour aims to cater to urban commuters and city dwellers, by offering a wide range of premium, fashionable and sustainable products from industry leaders.

The retail stores will also be equipped with cutting-edge showrooms, interactive exhibits and experts to help customers identify the ideal micromobility solution tailored to their requirements, and to ensure dependable after-sales assistance.

micromobility.com CEO Salvatore Palella said: “Our diversification into the retail sector empowers us to directly connect with consumers, comprehend their needs, and deliver a distinctive, customised shopping experience while addressing the challenges of customer support within the micromobility industry.

“This strategic move also positions us to secure a substantial portion of the expanding $186.2 billion micromobility market.”