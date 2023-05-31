Mosaic Brands is one of the leading speciality fashion retail groups in Australia. Credit: Hannah Morgan on Unsplash.

The Government of New South Wales (NSW) Employee Relations Inspectorate has found speciality fashion retailer Mosaic Brands guilty of underpaying long-service leave to workers.

The retailer and two of its subsidiaries, Noni B Holdings and Pretty Girl Fashion Group, were found guilty of underpaying 223 workers.

In the Downing Centre Local Criminal Court, Mosaic Brands pled guilty to 324 offences and was handed a fine of A$29,000 in NSW.

According to the NSW government, this is the largest number of offences indicted simultaneously in NSW concerning long service leave underpayments.

In addition to the fine, Mosaic Brands committed to engaging with an independent third party that will audit their compliance with long service leave legislation.

NSW Industrial Relations Minister Sophie Cotsis said: “The NSW Government is committed to standing up for workers and investigating businesses who’re short-changing their staff, particularly at a time when so many individuals and families are doing it tough.

“The Criminal Court’s ruling is a reminder to employers, big and small, that they should be making sure their employees are receiving their full entitlements.

“Long-service leave applies to most NSW employees who are full-time, part-time or casuals. It is up to the employer to conduct their own internal compliance reviews on a regular basis to make sure they are paying long service leave correctly.

“I would like to acknowledge Mosaic Brands Limited and its subsidiaries commitment to ensuring they pay long service leave correctly.”

Mosaic Brands is one of Australia’s largest speciality fashion retail groups with a network of 1,100 stores under brands, including Millers, Rockmans, Noni B, Rivers, Katies, Autograph, W. Lane, Crossroads and Beme.