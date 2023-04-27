A new 38,000ft² store will open in Purley Way, London. Credit: Marks and Spencer (M&S).

UK-based retailer Marks and Spencer (M&S) has revealed plans to invest approximately £12.5m in the coming year to expand its store presence in London, UK.

The move is projected to create more than 2022 new jobs across different zones of London, including zones 1 to 6 and beyond.

The investment aims to double the existing square footage of stores, achieved by the retailer through its last fiscal year’s (FY) investments.

M&S authorised around £10.3m funds in capital for FY22-23. This created 200 job roles and helpeupgradeng M&S’ Foodhalls in Earls Court, Woolwich and Tolworth.

This brings the total investment over the last two years to approximately £23m, with around 400 new work roles.

As part of this plan, the retailer will open a new 38,000ft² store in Purley Way in the London borough of Croydon later this week and a new Foodhall in Earslfield this year.

The investment will also be used for the renovation and renewal of M&S’ existing Victoria Cardinal Place store.

M&S chief executive Stuart Machin said: “We are proud that many of our high street ‘firsts’ were born in the capital – from operating a chain of penny bazaars across London in the early 20th century to opening our first ever Simply Food here in 2001 and trialling our first new-look Foodhall design in Clapham in 2019.

“Today, a third of all M&S stores are located in London – whether in train stations, shopping centres, or high streets – and today’s investment shows that we are committed to offering shoppers in our great capital city best of M&S for next 100 years and beyond.”

M&S currently operates more than 100 stores across various locations in London, including Sutton, South Woodford, Brent Cross and Bexleyheath.