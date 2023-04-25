Neiman Marcus NorthPark installation for Balmain’s Summer Set. Credit: Neiman Marcus Group/PRNewswire.

US-based luxury retailer Neiman Marcus has collaborated with designer fashion house Balmain to introduce a new 2,0000ft² immersive activation called ‘Summer Set’.

The new activation is located at Neiman Marcus NorthPark in Dallas, Texas, US. The installation will be open for customers until 8 May.

The Balmain ‘Summer Set’ features a 1920s-inspired sportswear collection, including 24 exclusive pieces in the women’s and men’s ready-to-wear categories, handbags and women’s shoes category.

This collection is also available across 14 retail outlets and online platforms.

The latest activation builds on the success of the Balmain x Barbie exclusive collection and installation.

Neiman Marcus chief merchandising officer Lana Todorovich said: “The Luxury of a Relationship is our brand strategy.

“The relationships we have with our brand partners result in the creation of these unique activations that make life extraordinary for our customers. We saw tremendous success with the Balmain x Barbie collection last year and are excited to celebrate this new expression of their brand.”

The introduction of this immersive activation comes as part of the company’s efforts to “revolutionise luxury experiences” for its customers by making investments in luxury brands.

The return of the storied French fashion house to luxury retailer Neiman Marcus is also expected to inspire customers by using an immersive tennis activation and exclusive collection.

According to Neiman Marcus, the move falls under the company’s “retail-tainment” strategy.

Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing said: “Ever since Pierre Balmain’s first visit to Dallas—way back in 1947—Neiman Marcus and the house of Balmain have enjoyed a very special relationship.

“That’s why I was so happy to create this summer collection that combines our shared passions for French heritage and Parisian savoir-faire with modern spins on classic summer-sport silhouettes.”