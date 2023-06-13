A look from Nobis Outerwear. Credit: Nobis /Business Wire.

Canada-based outerwear and accessory brand Nobis is planning to enter China through a joint venture (JV) partnership with multi-brand fashion group ShenZhen Ellassay Fashion.

The JV will integrate Nobis’s high-quality, functional outerwear with Ellassay’s knowledge in the Chinese market, where it has a strong distribution network and brand-building capabilities. It will drive the development and operations of Nobis’ brand within China, including Hong Kong and Macau.

The partnership is part of the company’s global expansion strategy and will strengthen its position as one of the leaders in global luxury outerwear.

The Canada-based company is now in more than 35 countries, including France, the UK, Germany, Sweden and Norway.

Nobis vice-president and co-founder Robin Yates said: “Nobis and Ellassay share a passion and commitment to deliver top-tier technical fashion lifestyle collections in the outerwear category and beyond. This partnership is a testament to our shared values and expertise. We are very excited to now be working together with Ellassay to further elevate the Nobis brand within the ever-evolving international fashion marketplace.”

Nobis’ product line will complement Ellassay’s brand portfolio, which includes Self-Portrait, IRO, Laurèl and Ed Hardy.

Nobis president and co-founder Kevin Au-Yeung said: “Collaboration is the catalyst that propels brands to new heights; this partnership between Ellassay and Nobis will form the foundation of our brand’s presence and growth in China.”

Crosbie & Company and Quester Capital acted as financial advisors to the Nobis brand during the process.