Clothing and clothing accessory stores were up by 2.5% seasonally adjusted from December. Credit: gonghuimin468 / Pixabay.

Retail sales in the US increased by 3% last month from December, according to data from the National Retail Federation (NRF).

Sales in the country rose by 6.4% year-over-year (YoY) in the month and were up by 5% unadjusted year-over-year on a three-month moving average.

Retail sales, excluding those at automobile dealers, gasoline stations and restaurants, increased by 1.5% from December and were up by 5.6% unadjusted YoY.

The figures, based on data from the US Census Bureau, show that January sales grew YoY in all but one category on a yearly basis, as well as rose in all categories from the previous month.

Sales for grocery and beverage stores were up by 0.1% seasonally adjusted from December and 5.3% unadjusted YoY.

Online and other non-store segments saw a 1.3% increase seasonally adjusted from December and were up by 5.7% unadjusted from a year previous.

The data also reveal that sales for clothing and clothing accessory stores were up 2.5% seasonally adjusted from December and increased by 6.6% unadjusted YoY.

Sales at general merchandise stores and health and personal care stores increased by 3.2% and 1.9% seasonally adjusted from December, respectively.

NRF president and CEO Matthew Shay said: “Despite inflationary headwinds, January retail sales show the resiliency of consumers in how they manage their budgets and make decisions on how, when and where to spend their hard-earned dollars.

“Retailers understand the needs of consumers and have in place the people, processes, and technologies to meet consumers with the right inventory, competitive pricing and great experiences however consumers choose to shop.”

Last month, the NRF released data showing that US retail sales reached $936.3bn in the Christmas period, up 5.3% YoY.

The figure was still lower than the trade association’s expectation of $942.6bn to $960.4bn for the season.