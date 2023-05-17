Sales in grocery and beverage stores dropped 0.2% in April from the previous month. Credit: Alexa from Pixabay.

Retail sales in the US increased 0.4% in April 2023 from the previous month and grew 1.6% year-over-year (YoY), according to data from the National Retail Federation (NRF).

The figures are based on data from the US Census Bureau and reveal that sales increased in four out of nine retail categories on a yearly and monthly basis.

Retail sales, excluding automobile dealers, gasoline stations and restaurants, rose 0.6% from March and were up 2% unadjusted YoY.

During the month, sales in general merchandise stores increased 0.9% seasonally adjusted from the previous month and were up 4.1% unadjusted YoY.

Sales in online and other non-store also grew 1.2% seasonally adjusted from March and increased 6.4% unadjusted from the same period a year ago.

The data revealed that grocery and beverage store sales declined 0.2% seasonally adjusted from the previous month but grew 2.9% unadjusted YoY.

Sales were also down by 0.3% in clothing and clothing accessory stores, seasonally adjusted from March and declined 4.1% unadjusted YoY.

Sporting goods stores also reported a sales drop of 3.3% seasonally adjusted from the previous month and down 9.1% unadjusted YoY.

NRF president and CEO Matthew Shay said: “Retail sales rebounded in April, reflecting consumer resilience in the face of elevated economic uncertainty.

“Moderating price levels, continued labour market strength and wage gains have increased consumers’ ability to spend. However, they remain cautious and concerned about the current economic environment. Retailers continue to provide competitive pricing and convenience to help cost-sensitive consumers stretch their budgets.”