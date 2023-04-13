nShift provides parcel delivery management and shipment software. Credit: Maarten van den Heuvel on Unsplash.

Cloud delivery management company nShift has added new capabilities to improve the experience of its checkout platform.

The company optimised its Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA) capability to improve the exchange of feeds between nShift’s real-time connections and carriers.

With this capability, retailers will be able to provide accurate delivery dates to customers based on actual carrier status at the point of purchase.

nShift has also launched new badges, which enable merchants to add icons that make it easier to identify types of delivery on offer.

Badges include green leaves added adjacent to eco-friendly shipping options or a lightning bolt icon next to express delivery.

The company has also introduced an enhanced user interface widget, which gives more freedom to merchants on their checkout profiles.

nShift post-purchase product director Sean Sherwin-Smith said: “Our enhanced checkout solution enables retailers to deliver the experience customers expect today. Research shows that some 50% of online shopping baskets are abandoned due to a lack of delivery options.

“Today’s dynamic checkouts must combine two things. They need to give shoppers a real variety of delivery options. But they must also ensure that busy people can quickly find what they’re looking for. Providing unequivocal ETAs and clear choices can therefore help increase conversions and facilitate longer-term loyalty.”

nShift Checkout is part of the company’s delivery management suite, which supports end-to-end delivery experience.

The suite is integrated by more than 450 clients, including e-commerce platforms, shopping carts, ERP, warehouse management and payments platforms.

Amazon Shipping, a unit of e-commerce giant Amazon, partnered with nShift to offer more next-day delivery options in the UK in November 2022.