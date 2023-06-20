The new PANGAIA store is located in Concourse B, Terminal Three of DXB. Credit: Lagardère Travel Retail, a division of the Lagardère group.

Global materials science company PANGAIA has opened its first travel retail store at Dubai International Airport (DBX).

PANGAIA’s entrance into the travel retail market comes after the company collaborated with Lagardère Travel Retail and Dubai Airports as strategic partners.

DXB has been considered the world’s busiest international airport for the ninth year running.

The store will be located in Concourse B, Terminal Three and offers a curated wide range of powered-by-nature products.

It also offers a collection of FLWRDWN outerwear, recycled wool and cashmere, plant-based activewear and grape leather sneakers.

The 182m² location also features jersey styles from FRUTFIBER and a selection of MIRUM accessories.

The new PANGAIA store also features a bespoke large digital fascia at the entrance that introduces passengers to its “Earth-positive mission”.

The store intends to offer a forest experience by featuring a custom-built terrarium to add to the natural landscape and the invigorating natural scent in the fitting rooms.

PANGAIA founder Mira Duma said: “With the incredible support of our partners, we were able to create an experience connecting the traveling audience back to nature, offering them a glimpse into the movement we are creating and having them join us on the journey towards more responsible production and consumption.”

For Lagardère Travel Retail, the partnership expands its operations in DXB from food and beverage (F&B) outlets to retail.

The store is designed with locally sourced finishes, natural materials and features energy-efficient LED lighting to enhance sustainability.

Lagardère Travel Retail Middle East CEO Vadim Motlik said: “This new business venture is a testament of Lagardère Travel Retail’s commitment to provide innovative and unique experiences to passengers, alongside the strong sustainability focus our business has for the years to come.”