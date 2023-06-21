Pricer will deploy in-store solutions at 49 stores of the wholesale grocery chain. Credit: Dillon Kydd on Unsplash.

Sweden-based technology company, Pricer, has been contacted by an international wholesale grocery chain to supply in-store automation and communication solutions.

As part of the SKr70m ($6.5m) agreement, Pricer will deploy its solutions to 49 of the retailer’s stores in France.

The identity of the wholesale grocery chain has not been disclosed. Pricer stated that the retailer has a worldwide network of restaurants, catering companies and small grocery stores.

The retailer is deploying the new generation SmartTAG Power+ electronic shelf labels. According to Pricer, these are amongst the first from its new production line in Germany.

The new in-store solution for advanced price management will enable real-time pricing across the retailer’s whole chain.

In addition, the retailer started testing the solution to facilitate efficient shelf replenishment and geolocation of products.

Pricer expects the deliveries and installations to start in July 2023 and be complete by October.

Pricer Europe region head Mats Arnehall said: “Supporting this wholesale customer is proof of the value that our reliable, sustainable and scalable solution adds not only to brick-and-mortar stores targeting consumers but also other types of retailers in terms of optimised store operations.

“This aspect is extremely important, especially considering the scale of this wholesale grocery customer. With the next-generation electronic shelf labels, they will be able to reach even greater time savings and chain efficiency.”

In April this year, retail giant Carrefour selected Pricer as its exclusive supplier of electronic shelf label (ESL) solutions for three years.

Under the contract, the Pricer system was installed and replaced technologies to enhance Carrefour’s store automation and communication solution.