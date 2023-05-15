Rally House is a family-owned speciality boutique that offers apparel, hats, gifts and other merchandise. Credit: Mike Petrucci/Unsplash.

Sports and merchandise retailer Rally House has revealed plans to open three new stores across the US later this year, creating job opportunities across three states.

The first store will open in Prosper, Texas, in mid-2023.

Rally House Prosper will offer merchandise from brands and vendors such as Mitchell & Ness, Nike and New Era.

Another store will open in Market Place mall, Chicago, Illinois, near the University of Illinois campus.

This upcoming store will offer various items for the University of Illinois and other pro and college teams.

The third new Rally House will also open in the L Street Marketplace of Omaha, Nebraska.

This Rally House store will have a wide collection of jerseys, hats, memorabilia and merchandise from vendors such as Mitchell & Ness, Nike, New Era and Adidas.