By partnering with Körber, Raymour & Flanigan aims to ‘take the reins of a new customer experience journey’. Credit: Körber Supply Chain / PRNewswire.

US-based furniture and mattress retailer Raymour & Flanigan has partnered with supply chain solution provider Körber to improve its end customer shopping experience.

The retailer will deploy Körber’s Warehouse Management System (WMS) in an effort to reduce manual processes and upgrade its technology systems.

This is intended to help the retailer meet growing market demands and support its next stage of growth.

Raymour & Flanigan expects the technology to increase order accuracy, speed and customer fulfilment.

The family business operates 104 showrooms across the North-East, as well as 36 outlet stores, five clearance centres and an e-commerce platform.

It has 7,000 employees in total.

Raymour & Flanigan customer care and business solutions vice-president Bryan Anastasi said: “At Raymour & Flanigan, we believe our people are our greatest asset, and when we began working with the Körber team, we felt an immediate connection to their core business values and company culture.

“Körber will help our associates do their jobs even more efficiently, enabling them to spend more time building customer connections.

“We look forward to having Körber as a partner in our future growth journey.”

Körber’s warehouse solutions are integrated with the K.Motion WMS, K.Motion Warehouse Control System and K.Sight CLASS platforms, as well as autonomous mobile robotics, and voice, vision and mobility systems.

They offer digital solutions designed to address increases in volume and address greater supply chain complexity.

Körber Americas business area supply chain software vice-president Richard Stewart said: “As customer expectations grow, digitised warehouse functions become key to achieving these goals.

“Körber’s WMS products make this possible, encompassing the unique needs of small businesses, global enterprises, and third-party logistics providers.

“All of our customers need seamless support when it comes to delivering on their brand promises, especially in the furniture retailing industry where timeliness and accuracy are paramount ‒ after all they are handling products that set the stage for memories that will last for generations.”