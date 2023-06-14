Razer is a lifestyle brand for gamers. Credit: Resul Kaya on Unsplash.

Lifestyle brand Razer has joined forces with real estate investment trust Simon to expand its experiential retail footprints in 2023.

The partners have opened five RazerStore shops at King of Prussia in Philadelphia, Roosevelt Field in Long Island, The Florida Mall in Orlando, Dadeland Mall in Miami, and The Domain in Austin.

The new stores offer premium gaming hardware created for gamers by gamers and advanced technologies across Razer’s products.

In addition, the RazerStore experience will house exclusive zones dedicated to pro-gaming setups, streamers, console gamers, digital creators, apparel and demos.

These dedicated spaces enable customers to unbox and share videos of their latest purchases with friends.

Furthermore, Razer is considering plans to host regular e-sports and gaming events with local collegiate organisations across these stores.

Razer global retail senior director Christine Cherel said: “When shopping for premium products, customers demand the highest quality, not just for the products themselves, but also for the shopping experience.

“We have meticulously curated our RazerStores to offer exactly that, experiential shopping for the best gaming products available, and Simon has been the perfect partner to help us make this vision a reality.”

Razer, which is dually headquartered in Irvine, California and Singapore, is one of the leading lifestyle brands for gamers.

It offers gaming and streaming equipment, including laptops, desktops, keyboards and headphones.

The company operates a network of 19 offices across the globe.

Simon’s leasing vice-president Zach Beloff said: “We are excited to work with Razer to bring their cutting-edge computers and gaming hardware to new and existing shoppers. The properties selected will expose Razer to tens of millions of customers annually and position them next to best-in-class global brands.”