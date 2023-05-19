Real Canadian Superstore expands one-stop shopping for your home with major appliances. Credit: CNW Group/Loblaw Companies Limited.

Loblaw-owned supermarket chain Real Canadian Superstore (RCSS) has partnered with Canadian Appliance Source (CAS) to pilot a store-in-store model for major appliances.

Located at 820 Main Street East, Milton, Ontario, the pilot store stocks products from major brands, including Samsung, LG, Bosch, Kitchen Aid and Frigidaire, as well as most of CAS’s extended online catalogue.

Customers will receive the same quality service from CAS at the 1,900ft² kiosk while earning or redeeming PC Optimum points on major appliance purchases.

RCSS operations senior vice-president Jonathan Carroll said: “Our store teams take pride in the services and products we provide that help customers save for real.

“That’s why we’re pleased to work with CAS to give our customers more of what they want, with a company who shares our commitment to choice, value and quality.”

Later this year, Loblaw plans to expand the pilot to a small number of additional RCSS locations across the country.

The kiosks will have CAS appliance experts and deliver the service, terms and conditions similar to the standalone CAS stores.

CAS CEO and founder Ari Klein said: “CAS is incredibly excited about this opportunity to work with such an iconic brand in Canada.

“Bringing our signature appliance shopping experience to the Real Canadian Superstore consumers, plus the opportunity to benefit from the PC Optimum programme, is a win-win for everyone.”