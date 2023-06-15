Rendering of new REI Re/Supply location in Clackamas, Oregon. Credit: REI Co-op/PRNewswire.

Speciality outdoor retailer REI Co-op has revealed plans to open a new Re/Supply store in Clackamas Town Center shopping mall, Portland, Oregon.

The new 16,113ft² store is scheduled to open in late August 2023 and will be dedicated to selling high-quality used outdoor gear and apparel.

According to the retailer, the collection will change frequently and feature lightly used products received through the regular returns process and the trade-in programme.

The new location is close to the co-op’s existing store, which opened in 2007.

The new store will join the co-op’s Re/Supply store in Manhattan Beach, California.

REI regional director Bob Cagle said: “As a member-owned co-op, we have a responsibility to preserve the long-term health of the planet.

“Our Re/Supply offering reimagines the lifecycle of outdoor products and helps keep gear where it belongs—out on trails, waterways and other natural places. Opening a Re/Supply store in the community builds on the popularity of our used program that is enjoyed by many Oregonians.”

The new Re/Supply store builds on the co-op’s effort to encourage the exchange of used gear amongst its members.

The company launched an e-commerce site and trade-in programme in 2018 specifically for used gear and offers used gear in most of its retail locations.

In 2022, the retailer sold more than one million used products through REI’s Re/Supply omnichannel offering.

In addition, the investment in Re/Supply is part of the co-op’s 2030 climate goals.