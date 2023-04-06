Reliance Retail launches omnichannel beauty retail platform Tira. Credit: Kier in Sight/Unsplash.

Indian retail company Reliance Retail has announced the launch of its omnichannel beauty retail platform Tira across India.

The Tira app and website aim to provide a seamless and personalised shopping experience to its customers.

The company has also opened its first flagship Tira store at Jio World Drive in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, as part of the launch.

The technology-powered omnichannel retail platform will offer an array of beauty products from home-grown and global brands.

The online platform also showcases beauty tutorials, blogs, videos, tips, recommendations, virtual try-on features and more.

Reliance Retail Ventures executive director Isha Ambani said: “We are excited to bring the Tira experience to our Indian customers. With Tira, we aim to break down barriers in the beauty space and democratise beauty for consumers across segments.

“Our vision for Tira is to be the leading beauty destination for accessible yet aspirational beauty, one that is inclusive and harbours the mission of becoming the most loved beauty retailer in India.”

The 4,300 ft² Tira store in Mumbai has been designed by Dalziel & Pow, a London-based innovation studio.

The stores will comprise trained beauty advisors and dedicated gifting stations for customers to personalise their purchases.

Additionally, Tira will be India’s first speciality Fragrance Finder, which helps customers match fragrances that are closest to their choices.