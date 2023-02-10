Körber will deploy its Warehouse Management System (WMS) across roughly 40 of its stores in Europe. Credit: © REWE International / PRNewswire.

REWE International, part of the German REWE Group, has selected Körber’s Warehouse Management System (WMS) to optimise its supply chain amid growing demand.

The retailer will deploy the WMS across roughly 40 of its stores in Europe, increasing its flexibility in line with the demands of the food and drugstore retail industries.

Körber EMEA supply chain software executive vice-president Michael Brandl said: “Today’s supply chains face a myriad of complexities.

“These include sudden delivery bottlenecks, rising customer expectations (and) ever-larger product ranges, as well as hybrid fulfilment concepts and labour shortages.

“This leads to significantly higher demands on efficiency and transparency in logistics operations, for which digitised strategies are becoming indispensable in order to also tap new potentials of data use and analysis.”

Körber will implement its solution in two phases, the first of which will be a pilot phase.

In this phase, the WMS will be deployed in five locations for dry and fresh assortments, as well as connected to REWE’s existing ERP system.

The converted system is expected to go live in 2028.

REWE International WMS project lead Manfred Mülleder said: “The decisive factor for us was the support from a strong partner like Körber with proven experience on an international level.

“The solution moreover allows our supply chain to meet not just the changing retail requirements of today – but also those lying ahead.

“Just one example for this is the modern Business Process Engine of the WMS, which allows our business processes to be adapted flexibly and immediately without additional effort.

“With the software platform developed by Körber, we are looking positively into the future – and are optimally prepared for both upcoming automation projects and expected company growth.”

Austrian retailer REWE International has more than 2,600 stores, which are operated by its trading companies BILLA, PENNY, BIPA and ADEG.

The company also trades online through BILLA and BIPA.