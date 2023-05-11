The retailer has introduced a fully electric fleet at its Nine Elms superstore. Credit: J Sainsbury.

UK-based supermarket chain Sainsbury’s has established a fully electric fleet of delivery vans at its Nine Elms superstore at 62 Wandsworth Road, London.

The switch from diesel to electric operations for all 12 vans in the delivery fleet will ensure deliveries with zero emissions.

Both the vehicles and the integrated fridge units are now powered by electricity.

The store serves 145,000 households, with more than 2,000 deliveries on average per week. The action translates to an estimated carbon emissions savings of 57t a year.

The vans will contribute towards reducing air pollution in the local area.

The new electric vans are also designed to operate much more quietly than the diesel variant, helping to decrease noise pollution in the area.

The move is part of Sainsbury’s plan to switch to a fully electric fleet in all its stores nationwide by 2035. It also aligns with the retailer’s commitment to reaching net-zero in its operations by 2035.

Sainsbury’s property and procurement director Patrick Dunne said: “We’re always looking at how we can use the latest technology to best serve our customers whilst also doing the right thing for the planet.

“We’re thrilled to have launched a fully electric fleet in our Nine Elms superstore and we hope our customers will be delighted to learn that their groceries are being delivered with zero emissions, helping to reduce the environmental impact of their online shopping.

“This is just the first step for us, as we have committed to rolling out electric vans across the country to all our stores by 2035.”

The electric fleet initiative builds on other recent measures by the company to reduce carbon emissions and energy consumption across its operations.

The retailer has finalised the implementation of LED lighting across its entire estate to achieve a 70% reduction on average in lighting energy consumption.

In July 2022, the retailer revealed plans to invest £5m over the coming four years to support small businesses commercialising sustainable technologies to reduce carbon emissions and water consumption.