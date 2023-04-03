The stores will open in Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and other metropolitan cities. Credit: © Samsung.

Samsung has announced its plan to open 15 new premium experience stores across India by the end of 2023.

The new stores will be established across different Indian metropolitan cities, including Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chandigarh and Pune.

Once open, the stores will offer new technological experiences to the consumers.

All the new premium experience retail stores will feature a complete product ecosystem of the electronics brand, categorised under different zones, including Samsung Smartphones, Gaming, SmartThings, Audio, Consumer Electronics, Lifestyle Screens, Home Theatre and Wearables.

SmartThings will portray Samsung’s multi-device connectivity, such as its connecting smartphones, refrigerators, air conditioners, home theatre, television and other devices, to increase the convenience of people’s daily lives.

Samsung India D2C Business senior director Sumit Walia said: “To tap into this growing consumers demand, we are setting up 15 Premium Experience Stores across India that will offer the widest portfolio of Samsung’s curated premium products as well as experiences such as our SmartThings ecosystem, Gaming, Lifestyle Screens and product customisation.

“These products and experiences will not only provide our customers with an in-person, immersive look at Samsung technology but will also help them engage with the brand more meaningfully.”

The stores will provide consumers with a ‘phygital experience’ via Samsung’s Store+ endless aisle platform, which will allow people to buy any Samsung product using a digital catalogue.

The stores will feature separate zones for gaming enthusiasts.

As part of its ‘Learn @Samsung’ initiative, the company will also organise Galaxy Workshops and activities, such as video-editing, gaming, photography, coding, music, doodling and baking, for young people.

Samsung premium stores will also provide after-sales services for smartphones. Buyers can also book service calls for their electronic products at their homes.