France-based luxury retailer SMCP Group has selected cloud-based unified commerce platform provider Openbravo to improve its shopping experience.

The retailer selected Openbravo’s single cloud-based commerce platform for four brands: Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and Fursac.

It will be implemented in more than 1,600 stores across 46 countries.

The solution will expedite SMCP’s integrated commerce strategy and deliver an enhanced shopping experience and personalised services.

SMCP will also have access to centralised management and visibility of all stores and POS terminals from one single point.

The solution will also facilitate the deployment of new features and faster innovation sharing across brands.

SMCP operation and transformation director Marie-Caroline Bénézet said: “We chose Openbravo because of its modular, cloud-based technology and its broad unified commerce coverage. We are betting on a fast-growing company that offers us a true strategic partnership.

“With a strong focus on the future, we believe that the Openbravo solution will give us agility to innovate for our customers and achieve our business objectives.”

Openbravo already deployed its solution to nearly 200 stores in France and the Netherlands, which will be introduced to 350 stores in other countries, including Ireland.

It will be expanded to more stores in months after the summer.

In addition to a cloud-based commerce platform, Openbravo will facilitate the integration of various legacy systems through its web-services-based API.

Openbravo CEO Marco de Vries said: “We are very proud to work with SMCP, a reference customer in the accessible luxury fashion & accessories sector, through a strong co-innovation partnership that shows again our value for this type of retailer.

“We are delighted to accompany them in this journey, which will result in key benefits for the business to support SMCP future growth and challenges.