Scotch & Soda is expected to come out of bankruptcy after the completion of the transaction with Bluestar Alliance. Credit: Bluestar Alliance LLC/PRNewswire.

The US-based brand management company Bluestar Alliance has reached a deal to acquire the Dutch fashion brand Scotch & Soda for an undisclosed price.

Based in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Scotch & Soda offers menswear, womenswear, kidswear, eyewear, fragrances and accessories.

The brand operates a network of 253 freestanding stores across Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Australia.

It distributes its collections in 7,000 multi-brand stores in major cities, including New York and London while also catering to online shoppers in more than 70 countries.

The acquisition came after Scotch & Soda filed for bankruptcy. It will allow the company to continue operations and distribute its products across key markets, including the Netherlands.

Bluestar Alliance chief executive officer Joseph Gabbay said: “Bluestar continues to strategically build its portfolio and we see Scotch & Soda as a unique fit, widely known for its roots in Amsterdam and celebrating self-expression with a modern twist on timeless fashion pieces.”

The deal is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the coming weeks.

The new owner plans to introduce new consumers to grow the brand.

Bluestar Alliance chief operating officer Ralph Gindi said: “Our goal is to continue Scotch & Soda’s luxury retail distribution strategy, while also introducing the brand to more trendsetters, especially those looking to express their personality through their clothing.”

The company owns, manages, and markets a portfolio of department store retail brands such as Hurley, Bebe and Tahari.