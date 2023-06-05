Shapellx inaugural physical store in Atlanta. Credit: Shapellx/PRNewswire.

Shapewear and body shaping products retailer Shapellx has opened its first physical location in Atlanta, Georgia.

Located at 855 Emory Point Dr, C-135 Atlanta, the store is inspired by the brand’s philosophy to empower women and offers an immersive shopping experience to customers.

The brand offers a diverse range of shapewear products.

Shapellx franchise store owner in Atlanta Ebony Ndiaye said: “With the new physical store in Atlanta, we create a space where women can explore our products, connect with like-minded individuals and feel inspired to embrace their unique journey.”

The Shapellx aims to empower women worldwide to feel confident and express their true genuine selves.

The new store in Atlanta highlights the brand’s commitment to providing women with the tools required to achieve this goal.

Shapellx managing director Shane said: “Our mission at Shapellx is to create a world where women can fully express their unique beauty and reshape their lives.

“Shapellx believes in more than just selling products; we aim to inspire a positive body image and self-confidence. With our thoughtfully designed shapewear and curated body shaping products, we help women embrace their curves, enhance their natural beauty and feel empowered every day.”

Shapellx Atlanta was opened in the presence of models, influential figures and media personalities.

Shane added: “We hope the store’s success will lay the foundation for other stores around the country and perhaps around the world in the future.”