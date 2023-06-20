SPAR Oman store at Al Khoud. Credit: SPAR International.

Supermarket chain SPAR Oman has expanded its footprint in the country by opening its 26th store at Al Khoud, Muscat.

The new store is located near Sultan Qaboos University and has 530m² of retail space.

It claims to offer a premium shopping experience for customers by combining convenience, variety and affordability.

The new SPAR supermarket offers a diverse assortment of food and non-food products such as fresh fruit and vegetable, meat products and seafood counters.

The store also offers a large selection of local produce and products from across the globe.

To celebrate the opening, SPAR Oman offered a special ‘Fresh and Local’ themed promotion on special deals.

There is also a special offers section dedicated to different product categories.

With sustainability in mind, the retailer has installed LED lighting throughout the store and closed-door chillers in the dairy and beverage sections.

The new store has generated jobs for 14 people in various positions, including departmental specialists.

SPAR Oman CEO Sridhar Moosapeta said: “Since the opening of the first SPAR store in Oman in 2014, SPAR has enjoyed exceptional growth and has continued to expand its operations. Today, SPAR has become synonymous with freshness, choice and value with superior customer service. We are actively listening to customer feedback and expanding our offerings.”

This store opening at Al Khoud comes after SPAR Oman opened a new supermarket in Al Ghubrah, Muscat, in August 2022, which includes a fish counter, a butchery, a deli and food-to-go counters.