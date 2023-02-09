SPAR Express store at the railway station in Winterthur. Credit: SPAR International.

SPAR Switzerland, a part of hypermarket chain SPAR Group, has opened a store at the railway station in Winterthur, Switzerland.

Located in the redeveloped Rudolfstrasse, the new SPAR Express store opened on 2 February.

It offers a range of food items and products for customers’ daily needs, as well as a wide range of hot and cold dishes for on-site dining or takeaway.

The store also has a daily lunch menu that includes sandwiches, salads, fruit bowls, muesli, savoury snacks and desserts.

Strategically located in a highly frequented pedestrian zone, the new SPAR Express aims to offer train passengers, passers-by and residents ‘quick and easy’ meal solutions and daily food shopping.

The small-scale supermarket also features an in-store café with around 20 seats serving drinks and food.

In addition, there is a bicycle parking area and a car parking garage above the station.

SPAR Express Winterthur uses electronic price tags to improve in-store efficiency, as well as two self-scanning checkouts to expedite the payment process.

The store is operated by SPAR retailers and siblings Dzezair Ibraimi and Almedine Fejzaj along with a team of colleagues.

In October last year, SPAR Switzerland opened a store in the Mühletal quarter in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

The 300m² store offers fresh food, everyday groceries, ready-to-heat and ready-to-eat convenience options.

SPAR Group South Africa bought a 60% stake in SPAR Switzerland in 2016 and acquired the remaining 40% in March 2021.

In September last year, SPAR launched a strategic review of its business in an effort to maximise value for its shareholders.

The company’s Board of Directors is considering a full range of strategic alternatives, including a sale, merger, divestiture, recapitalisation or going private.

The board will also consider other strategic transactions or whether to continue as a public, independent company.