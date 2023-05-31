Sportsman’s Warehouse is an American outdoor sporting goods retailer. Credit: Kit Leong via Shutterstock.com.

US-based outdoor retailer Sportsman’s Warehouse has reported a net loss of $15.6m in the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year (FY) 2023, against a net income of $2.0m in the corresponding period of FY22.

In the quarter ending 29 April 2023, the retailer posted a diluted loss per share of $0.42 compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.05 in Q1 FY22.

Driven by lower sales demand from weather-related headwinds in the Western US, Sportsman’s Warehouse saw its net sales decline to $267.5m compared to $309.5m in the prior year’s quarter.

Its same-store sales for the quarter dropped 17.8% against Q1 FY22.

During the quarter, Sportsman’s Warehouse reported a gross profit of $80.0m against $99.1m in the same period a year ago, accounting for 29.9% of net sales in Q1 FY23.

Sportsman’s Warehouse interim CEO and Board chair Joseph Schneider said: “Our results for the first quarter were impacted by tough macroeconomic conditions, extreme snow levels and unusually wet weather in the Western United States.

“Despite these challenges, the investments we made in our strategic initiatives, specifically e-commerce and customer engagement, have strengthened the business and we remain positive about our medium-to-long term outlook and our ability to capture additional share of the outdoor sporting goods market.”

The company had net debt of $147.3m and an inventory of $469.5m at the end of Q1.

In the Q2 of FY23, the retailer’s net sales are expected to be in the range of $310m to $340m while same-store sales are scheduled to drop to 9% from 17% in the same period last year.