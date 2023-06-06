Storewise provides retail automation software for independent grocers. Credit: Photo Mix from Pixabay.

Retail automation software provider Storewise has strengthened its platform capabilities with the acquisition of software company MarginMAX.

Based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, MarginMAX provides vendor management and pricing software for independent grocers.

The company uses a collection of cloud-based applications to help independent grocers manage direct store delivery (DSD) and wholesaler items.

The financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Storewise president and CEO Christopher Greco said: “We are incredibly excited to welcome MarginMAX to Storewise.

“The acquisition underscores our commitment to equip independent grocers with a simple, unified software platform to optimise their operations. MarginMAX perfectly complements our platform, enabling independent grocers to manage both DSD and wholesaler items. The MarginMax team also brings greater wholesale and retail operator know-how to Storewise.”

According to Storewise, MarginMAX’s software platform increases visibility into store operations through DSD item coverage and the vendor portal, which has more than 600 registered vendors.

The acquisition will allow Storewise to strengthen further its position as one of the leading independent grocer platforms.

The integrated platform will improve the capabilities of the current pricing, risk and sales reporting solution.

MarginMAX CEO Steve Miller said: “MarginMAX and Storewise have a common goal of empowering independent grocers, which makes this combination a perfect match.

“We are eager to integrate our expertise in vendor management into Storewise’s platform and look forward to bringing even more value to our customers in the independent grocery sector.”

As part of the acquisition, Storewise will retain the management team of MarginMAX.