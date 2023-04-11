Sunday Natural manufactures nutrition products including vitamins and food supplements. Credit: Supliful – Supplements On Demand on Unsplash.

Germany-based online retailer Sunday Natural is reportedly considering options including a potential sale of the business.

The company manufactures nutrition products including vitamins and food supplements.

Citing individuals familiar with the development, Reuters reported that the company is working on a deal with US boutique investment bank Houlihan Lokey.

The news agency further reported that the possible transaction could value the business between €600m ($655m) and €800m ($873m).

The report also noted that private equity and consumer healthcare firms have expressed interest in the auction for Sunday Natural. CVC Partners and others are said to have already submitted initial bids in the past few weeks.

The sources added that the current discussions may or may not result in a deal.

Sunday Natural was launched by a group of dieticians and other nutrition specialists in 2013 and aims to develop products with high-quality, raw ingredients.

The retailer distributes products directly to customers through its website. The Covid-19 pandemic has led to a significant increase in consumer spending on health and wellness products.

The sources added that the company expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of approximately €50m ($54m) in the current fiscal, compared to an EBITDA of €30m ($32m) in 2022.

Nestlé reportedly purchased The Bountiful Company’s vitamin and supplements brands in a deal valued at $5.75bn in 2021 from KKR.