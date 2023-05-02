The Athlete’s Foot sneaker and streetwear chain has 550 stores. Credit: Like_the_Grand_Canyon/ Flickr (Creative Commons).

Speciality footwear and lifestyle store The Athlete’s Foot has unveiled its new neighbourhood concept store in midtown Atlanta, Georgia.

Located at Atlantic Station, the new store is designed to offer an enhanced consumer experience and promote “hyper-localised product assortment and community engagement efforts.”

To expand its product offerings, The Athlete’s Foot partnered with new brands, including Market, Gudlyfe, Polo Sports, Sergio Tacchini, PRPS and other premium streetwear brands.

The Athlete’s Foot franchise operations head Chuck Young said: “Our latest store design solidifies our position as a leading retailer in the sneaker industry, providing an elevated consumer experience that reflects our heritage.”

As part of the opening ceremony, The Athlete’s Foot partnered with Adidas footwear designer Aric Armon and Pensole founder Dr D’Wayne Edwards to host community-focused activations, including a WOOD U sneaker customisation class.

In addition, The Athlete’s Foot and Adidas distributed swag bags filled with shoes and clothing to the local Boys & Girls Club while sneaker cleaner brand Crep Protect hosted sneaker cleans and product giveaways events.

Customers were also given the opportunity to win pairs of limited-edition sneakers, including Nike’s Air Trainer SC High, Air More Uptempo ATL and others.

The Athlete’s Foot Americas president and general manager Matt Lafone said: “We are thrilled to open our first neighbourhood store in our hometown of Atlanta, GA, the heart of the south’s streetwear and sneaker culture.

“Our new store concept will pay tribute to the city’s character and our deep southern roots while showcasing local brands and designers and will serve as a hub for community-based events and philanthropic initiatives.”

The The Athlete’s Foot has 550 sneaker and streetwear stores and e-commerce shops in more than 30 countries.