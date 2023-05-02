Closet Clean Out Resale Program will be powered by thredUP’s Resale-as-a-Service technology. Credit: Artificial Photography/Unsplash.

The Container Store Group has partnered with thredUP to launch a Closet Clean Out Resale Program that allows customers to resell gently-used clothing and shoes.

The used items can be traded for shopping credit at The Container Store.

The programme is powered by thredUP’s Resale-as-a-Service technology, which allows customers to pick up a Clean Out Kit from any of The Container Store’s 97 retail locations or generate a prepaid shipping label online.

From 1 May, items sold on thredUP will earn customers an eGift card that can be used at both The Container Store and containerstore.com.

The current partnership marks thredUP’s first collaboration with a custom closet retailer.

To celebrate the launch of the new programme, the two companies are hosting a giveaway on Instagram where three winners will receive a $500 eGift card to The Container Store and a $500 thredUP gift card.

thredUP CEO James Reinhart said: “We’ve pioneered the simplest way to clean out your closet with our signature Clean Out Kit and making those available at The Container Store, the go-to destination for home organisation, offers customers yet another convenient way to give those clothes a second life.”

The Closet Clean Out Resale Programme has been launched in conjunction with The Container Store’s Sustainable Living event, which will showcase the company’s range of sustainable products across various categories.

The Container Store chief marketing officer Melissa Collins said: “We at The Container Store believe in the power of organisation to transform lives and as a company, we are committed to a sustainable future for ourselves and our planet.”