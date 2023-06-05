The new store in Pälkäne will offer a range of product assortment. Credit: Tokmanni/Cision.

Finland-based retail chain Tokmanni has planned to develop a new store in Tervapirtintie, Pälkäne.

The new store will feature approximately 2,700m² of shopping space, offering a versatile product assortment.

A 500m² garden department will also be connected to the store. It will offer various products related to the yard and garden.

Tokmanni store network and concept vice-president Harri Koponen said: “We are very happy to announce the start of the construction of a spacious Tokmanni store in a good and busy business location in Pälkäne, near Taukopaikka Aapiskukko service station.

“The new Tokmanni store will offer local and numerous leisure residents of the municipality, as well as other customers travelling along highway 12 a wide product selection.”

The retailer has already contracted SSA Rakennus for the construction of the store and Arto Simonen from A1 Arkkitehdit to serve as the principal designer of the building.

Construction is expected to commence after receiving a building permit.

Pälkäne municipal manager Pauliina Pikka said: “The municipality of Pälkäne is happy about Tokmanni’s arrival in Pälkäne.

“We believe that Tokmanni will gain a strong foothold in Pälkäne and thanks to its upcoming location, it will also attract visitors from outside the municipality.”

The new stores align with Tokmanni’s goal to operate more than 220 stores by the end of 2025.

The retailer also agreed to open new stores in the Revontuli shopping centre in the centre of Rovaniemi in September this year and another at Tiiriö in Hämeenlinna in November.