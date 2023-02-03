Leading data and analytics company GlobalData has published its league tables for the top ten legal advisers by value and volume in the retail sector for 2022.

Davis Polk & Wardwell and Kirkland & Ellis emerged as the top M&A legal advisers in the retail sector for 2022 by value and volume, respectively.

Davis Polk & Wardwell advised on $3.7bn worth of deals, while Kirkland & Ellis advised on a total of 17 deals.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “Kirkland & Ellis was among the only three advisors to have double-digit deal volume. It also managed to advise on few big-ticket deals and was just shy of hitting $2bn mark. Kirkland & Ellis advised on five deals valued more than $100m in 2022. Resultantly, it has occupied the sixth position by value.”

“Meanwhile, of the four deals advised by Davis Polk & Wardwell, three were billion-dollar deals, which helped it top the chart by value.”

According to GlobalData’s financial deals database, the other high rankers by value included White & Case in second position with $3.5bn worth of deals, followed by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton with $2.4bn, Allen & Overy with $2.2bn, and Clifford Chance with $2.1bn.

In terms of volume, CMS secured the second position with 13 deals, followed by AZB & Partners with 12 deals, Dentons with eight deals, and White & Case with seven deals.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To increase the reliability of the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.