Leading data and analytics company GlobalData has published its league tables for the top ten financial advisers by value and volume in the retail sector for 2022.

Credit Suisse and Rothschild & Co were the top M&A financial advisers in retail sector for 2022 by value and volume respectively.

Credit Suisse advised on $3.1bn worth of deals, while Rothschild & Co advised on a total of 18 deals.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “Rothschild & Co was the only adviser to have double-digit deal volume in 2022. However, it lagged in terms of value and did not feature among the top 10 advisers by this metric.

“In contrast, Credit Suisse, which advised on relatively much lesser number of deals compared to Rothschild & Co, has managed to top the chart by value due to its involvement in two billion-dollar deals in 2022.”

GlobalData’s financial deals database showed that other high rankers by value included JP Morgan, which took second place with $2.7bn worth of deals, followed by Morgan Stanley with $2.6bn, Lazard with $2.2bn and Bank of America with $1.4bn.

In terms of volume, Houlihan Lokey secured the second position with eight deals, followed by JP Morgan with seven deals, Jefferies with six deals.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To further guarantee the reliability of the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers through adviser submission forms on its website.