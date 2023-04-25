Leading data and analytics company GlobalData has published its league tables for the top ten financial advisers by value and volume in the retail sector for Q1 2023.

Rothschild & Co was the sector’s top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) financial advisers by value and volume.

It advised on two deals worth $2.1bn.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “RBC Capital Markets saw a notable year-on-year (YoY) increase in both the value and volume of deals in Q1 2023. As a result, the company has now taken the top position for deal value, having climbed up from 12th place in Q1 2022. Similarly, it has also moved up to the top spot in terms of deal volume in Q1 2023 from 16th position in Q1 2022.”

As per GlobalData’s financial deals database, Bank of America and Wells Fargo and TD Securities jointly occupied the second spot in the value table by advising on $2.1bn worth of deals each, followed by Lazard with $322m.

In the volume table, Lazard occupied the second position with two deals, followed by Lincoln International with two deals. Rothschild & Co and Stifel/KBW jointly occupied the fourth position in terms of volume by advising on two deals each.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources in the secondary domain.

A dedicated team of analysts monitors these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To further guarantee the reliability of the data, GlobalData also seeks submissions from leading advisers through submission forms on its website.